* QE programme helped ward off deflation fears
* Inflation expectations hold up despite Greek crisis, oil
slump
* Lending to companies remains subdued, is next big test
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, July 30 Four months since its start,
the European Central Bank's money-printing programme is showing
promise, having so far warded off deflation in the face of
tumbling oil prices and a financial crisis in Greece.
It is still early to pass judgement on the quantitative
easing scheme which started in March and will see the ECB spend
60 billion euros a month buying mostly government bonds until at
least September 2016 to stimulate inflation and growth.
But lending to non-financial corporations turned positive
for the first time in three years in May, and new corporate
loans worth less than 1 million euros have rebounded from very
depressed levels, ECB data shows.
Loans of that size are seen as a good indicator of borrowing
by small to midsize enterprises, the economic backbone of the
19-country euro zone.
While growth in consumer prices is still barely above zero,
and remains far short of the ECB's target of just under 2
percent, market measures of inflation expectations, such as
interest rate swaps, have risen sharply since QE was launched.
Their resilience in the face of a rout in commodities
markets and a narrowly avoided Greek default suggest concerns
about deflation which gripped investors and policymakers late
last year, and prompted the asset purchase scheme, have abated.
"The ECB sleeps better at night," said Brian Tomlinson,
fixed income portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors. "The
nightmares have dispersed and inflation is rising."
A slump in the price of oil and other commodities has
tempered market expectations of future inflation, with the ECB
now not expected to start normalising monetary policy until
2019, a year later than previously seen.
Nervousness about deflation -- a sustained fall in prices --
has also returned, although less acutely than last year.
The ECB's favourite measure of inflation expectations, the
five-year, five-year forward rate swap, has
fallen to a two-month low from its June high of 2 percent but
still stands at 1.65 percent, more than twice its April level.
The rate shows where investors expect 2025 price growth
forecasts to be in 2020.
And while sharp falls in prices of oil and other commodities
threaten ECB forecasts which put the consumer price index at 0.3
percent this year, 1.5 percent in 2016 and 1.8 percent in 2017,
they carry a silver lining for the euro zone economy.
"At the margin, there are small downside risks to the ECB
inflation estimates," Morgan Stanley economist Elga Bartsch
said. "But at the same time some of the external factors are
more supportive medium-term: lower oil prices is good for growth
as are potentially lower interest rates and a weaker currency."
It is certainly too early for the ECB to declare its
stimulus a success. The International Monetary Fund warned on
Monday that the euro zone's growth prospects were modest and
that more money printing than planned may be needed.
Lending has broadly improved but the strongest growth has
been in mortgages, with loans to companies growing at a much
slower pace, as the ECB acknowledged in its latest economic
bulletin on Thursday.
A rise in most euro zone stock markets also suggests QE has
so far had a bigger impact on demand for assets that offer a
high return and tend to rise in value along with inflation than
on lending to the real economy.
While a rise in asset prices is one channel through which
the ECB aims to prime the economy, via an expected boost to
household wealth and investment, the scheme cannot be deemed to
have done its job until lending to companies also recovers.
"The fact that lending hasn't turned yet is by itself not
alarming but it's the way these things play out," Dirk
Schumacher, an economist at Goldman Sachs, said.
"If by the end of the year we see no real pick-up or a
shrinking of the banks' balance sheet that would become more
dramatic."
