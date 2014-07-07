* Says requirements for plan should be particularly high
* Sees risks from having interest rates on bonds too low
* Comments show resistance of some at ECB to a QE programme
HAMBURG, July 7 The European Central Bank should
only embark on a broad asset-buying programme in the event of an
emergency such as the immediate prospect of deflation, ECB
Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Monday.
The ECB's president, Mario Draghi, told his monthly news
conference last Thursday that the bank's Governing Council was
"unanimous in its commitment to also using unconventional
instruments within its mandate, should it become necessary."
Lautenschlaeger said a broad asset-purchase programme was,
in principle, part of the ECB's arsenal but that the
requirements for using such a plan should be "particularly
high".
"Only in a real emergency, for example in the case of the
immediate prospect of deflation, could, in my view, such an
instrument come into consideration," Lautenschlaeger said in the
text of a speech for delivery in Hamburg.
"Such risks are, however, neither perceptible nor do we
expect them."
Lautenschlaeger's stiff resistance to embarking a U.S.-style
programme of creating money to buy assets - so-called
quantitative easing (QE) - shows the strength of opposition in
some quarters at the ECB to such a policy.
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, who also sits on the ECB's
policymaking Governing Council, said after Draghi's news
conference last Thursday that the ECB should not leave policy
too loose for too long.
Lautenschlaeger, a former Bundesbank vice president, said
the requirements for using a broad asset-buy plan should be high
because the side effects are large.
Having interest rates on sovereign and corporate bonds that
are too low could set false incentives and build up risks, she
said, adding that the monetary policy motivation for embarking
on a broad asset-buy plan would have to be "without question".
