* Several options for QE under discussion, no decisions yet
* "Divergent views" on size, duration, risk-sharing -sources
* Possible QE volume of 500 bln euros mentioned -sources
(Adds economists comments, background, detail)
By Eva Taylor and Paul Taylor
FRANKFURT, Jan 9 The European Central Bank is
considering a hybrid approach to government bond purchases which
would combine the ECB buying debt with risk sharing across the
euro zone and, in a nod to German qualms, separate purchases by
national central banks.
Sources familiar with the discussions said such an option
for bond-buying, also known as quantitative easing (QE), is
among the tools the ECB is preparing ahead of its Jan. 22 policy
meeting should it decide to act to address falling consumer
prices and a growing risk of deflation in the euro zone.
Several QE plans are under discussion and nothing has been
decided so far.
The debate reflects the ECB's efforts to build a robust
programme that meets German concerns about how much risk it
would take on, yet also pleases investors anticipating an
unlimited money-printing pledge.
Markets and many economists believe anything short of an
unlimited money-printing will fail to revive a moribund euro
zone economy and undermine the unity of the currency area.
But Paul de Grauwe, an economist with the London School of
Economics, warned that any move to leave the responsibility and
risk of bond-buying with national central banks posed a grave
threat to the euro zone.
"This would be a kind of step towards the disintegration of
the euro zone," he said. "It creates the perception that it is
not fully unified ... that this is not a monetary union."
The ECB Governing Council discussed the current situation at
a dinner on Wednesday night as it gathered for a regular
non-policy meeting. One central bank source said there was
"clearly more of a consensus than before" that QE might be
necessary.
"On the rest, there are still pretty much divergent views on
the whole range of issues - volume, open-ended or closed, risk
sharing or not, whether there are contingencies and which ones.
It's still very open," the source said.
A volume of 500 billion euros was suggested by ECB experts
in a presentation, another source added.
A third central bank source said one of the options that was
discussed was one where the ECB would buy a certain share of the
total programme and in case of default the risk would be shared
among national central banks depending on their capital share.
The remaining part of the programme's volume would be bought
by national central banks, but at their own risk.
"There was no fundamental opposition against this option on
Wednesday," said the source. "This could be an option, which the
Bundesbank could go along with." But the source said there was
no decision yet and the discussion remained very much open.
Neither the ECB nor Bundesbank would comment.
SQUARING THE CIRCLE
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of
England have turned to QE to revive their economies, but in the
euro zone, which is more reliant on banks and which has no
common fiscal regime, QE is more difficult to implement.
Germany's Bundesbank is one of the most vocal opponents of
such a step as it fears the bloc's largest economy may end up
paying for risk accumulated elsewhere. It is also concerned that
QE could lower the incentive for crisis countries to reform.
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann has said he saw currently
no need for further stimulus even if consumer prices turned
negative, as they did in December for the first time since 2009,
while questioning also the effectiveness of QE.
One of the central bank sources said the German opposition
to QE was softening "to some extent" due to the watering down of
risk-sharing.
Under the Securities Market Programme (SMP), launched at the
height of the crisis, the ECB and the national central banks
bought government bonds from countries like Greece, Ireland and
Portugal under the premise to share future profits and losses
along the ECB's capital key.
This is again an option now, but hardly palatable for the
Bundesbank, which suggested that national central banks should
buy the debt of their own governments, confining the risk to the
country in question.
The first central bank source expected a mixed system with
some central ECB buying, but "a large part will be national
central banks buying".
The second source said the ECB's share could, for example,
be somewhere between 20 and 40 percent.
He gave a ballpark figure of 500 billion euros for the
overall size of the programme, though stressed that calculations
were still underway to determine how large the programme needed
to be in order to prop up inflation expectation.
Two other sources said it was not decided yet whether the
ECB would announce a total volume at all and the central bank
might alternatively set a monthly purchase limit but set no
deadline for ending purchases.
Legal limitations may require the ECB to put a cap on its
purchase programme. An influential adviser to Europe's top court
will give his view on Jan. 14 about an earlier similar
bond-buying scheme.
(Additional reporting by Noah Barkin in Berlin, Frank Siebelt
and John O'Donnell in Frankfurt, Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)