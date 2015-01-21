LONDON Jan 21 Financial markets are primed for
the European Central Bank to launch a quantitative easing
programme on Thursday in an attempt to revive the moribund euro
zone economy and inflation.
The following shows how markets are set up for the meeting,
key factors to watch, and possible consequences:
* PRICING
Economists polled by Reuters put the probability an
announcement on QE will come this week at a median 70 percent,
slightly less than the 90 percent money market traders are
pricing in . Yields on top-rated
euro zone government bonds with maturities up to six years have
fallen below zero as investors have snapped up paper in the hope
that they will be able to sell it to the central bank for a
profit. ECB policymakers have done little to cool expectations
and delaying the decision could cause a massive market upheaval,
especially as Greece holds a general election on Jan. 25 that
has raised fresh concern about its future in the euro zone.
* POSITIONING
Investors have snapped up euro zone government bonds across
the credit spectrum, driving yields to record lows and, for most
short-dated top-rated paper, further below zero. In currency
markets, one-week risk reversals on euro/dollar
options swung dramatically in favour of "put" options recently,
showing traders have hardened their bearish stance on the single
currency. They plunged to -2 points on Friday and Monday in
favour of the euro weakening from -0.6 points earlier last week.
By that measure, the FX market's collective short-term bet on
the euro falling was its biggest since November 2011.
* SIZE
Money market traders polled by Reuters expect the ECB to
announce a 600 billion euro sovereign bond-buying programme.
Anything below or substantially above that range is likely to
produce major shifts in bond market pricing. "500 billion will
be "slightly disappointing ... (and) 1 trillion euros will be
bullish," Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain said on Wednesday.
Investors believe a 600 billion euro scheme will not be enough
to revive inflation to the central bank's target of just below 2
percent. Market inflation expectations are at record lows and
reflect scepticism QE will work. A surprisingly
big or even open-ended programme, such as that announced by the
Bank of Japan in October, will give further impetus to buying of
peripheral euro zone bonds and cut their yield premiums over
German Bunds. For a graphic on central bank balance sheets,
click link.reuters.com/fus62t
* RISK-SHARING
There is major uncertainty over how the scheme will work,
with the main focus on whether individual national central banks
will buy their own countries' bonds and bear the brunt of credit
risks in a nod to German moral hazard concerns. This could
prompt investors to cut exposure to peripheral euro zone bonds
and boost demand for top-rated, more liquid assets. Peripheral
bond yields are likely to rise from their record lows and widen
their premiums to Bunds.
* EXCLUSION
Speculation is high that the ECB may exclude junk-rated
Greek bonds from its purchases as the country heads into an
election that could put it at odds with its international
creditors and spark a fresh crisis. Greece triggered the
currency bloc's debt crisis in 2009, which saw the country shut
out of bond markets. Any exclusion of its bonds from QE could
send its borrowing costs spiralling back up to unsustainably
high levels that could trigger another default. Trade in Greek
stocks and bonds could be even more volatile in the run-up to
Sunday's vote.
(Compiled by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Graphic by Vincent
Flasseur; Editing by Mark Heinrich)