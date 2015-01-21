(Adds media reports on likely bond-buying, detail on
positioning)
LONDON Jan 21 Financial markets are primed for
the European Central Bank to launch a quantitative easing
programme on Thursday in an attempt to revive the moribund euro
zone economy and inflation.
The following shows how markets are set up for the meeting,
key factors to watch, and possible consequences:
* SIZE
How much new money will the ECB print? Money market traders
polled by Reuters expect a 600 billion euro sovereign
bond-buying programme. A day before the meeting, media reports
said the ECB would buy bonds worth 50 billion euros a month,
with one saying purchases would last a year and another from
March to the end of 2016. If true, these would suggest total
purchases of between 500 billion and just over 1 trillion euros.
"500 billion will be "slightly disappointing ... (and) 1
trillion euros will be bullish," Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain
said on Wednesday. But investors believe 600 billion euros will
not be enough to rekindle inflation to the central bank's target
of just below 2 percent. Market inflation expectations are at
record lows and reflect scepticism QE will work.
A surprisingly big or even open-ended programme, such as that
announced by the Bank of Japan in October, will give further
impetus to buying of peripheral euro zone bonds and cut their
yield premiums over German Bunds. For a graphic on central bank
balance sheets, click link.reuters.com/fus62t
* PRICING
Economists polled by Reuters put the probability an
announcement on QE will come this week at a median 70 percent,
slightly less than the 90 percent money market traders are
pricing in . Yields on top-rated
euro zone government bonds with maturities up to six years have
fallen below zero as investors have snapped up paper in the hope
that they will be able to sell it to the central bank for a
profit. ECB policymakers have done little to cool expectations
and delaying the decision could cause a massive market upheaval,
especially as Greece holds a general election on Jan. 25 that
has raised fresh concern about its future in the euro zone.
* POSITIONING
Investors have snapped up euro zone government bonds across
the credit spectrum, driving yields to record lows and, for most
short-dated top-rated paper, further below zero. But the day
before the meeting, German 10-year Bund yields, which had fallen
steadily throughout 2014, were set for their biggest daily rise
since December 2013 in the wake of the reports on the extent of
ECB purchases. In currency markets, options traders have
hardened their bearish stance on the single currency. One-week
risk reversals, which measure demand for options on a
currency rising or falling, on Friday showed the biggest
short-term bet on the euro weakening since November 2011.
* RISK-SHARING
There is major uncertainty over how the scheme will work,
with the main focus on whether individual national central banks
will buy their own countries' bonds and bear the brunt of credit
risks in a nod to German moral hazard concerns. This could
prompt investors to cut exposure to peripheral euro zone bonds
and boost demand for top-rated, more liquid assets. Peripheral
bond yields are likely to rise from their record lows and widen
their premiums to Bunds.
* EXCLUSION
Speculation is high that the ECB may exclude junk-rated
Greek bonds from its purchases as the country heads into an
election that could put it at odds with its international
creditors and spark a fresh crisis. Greece triggered the
currency bloc's debt crisis in 2009, which saw the country shut
out of bond markets. Any exclusion of its bonds from QE could
send its borrowing costs spiralling back up to unsustainably
high levels that could trigger another default. Trade in Greek
stocks and bonds could be even more volatile in the run-up to
Sunday's vote.
(Compiled by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Graphic by Vincent
Flasseur; Editing by Mark Heinrich)