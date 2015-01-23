FRANKFURT Jan 23 ECB chief Mario Draghi's 1
trillion euros of fresh money could prove the masterstroke that
saves the euro zone for now, but it breaks the principle that
the bloc acts as one, a move that could ultimately undermine the
currency he is trying to save.
In monthly 60 billion-euro instalments from March, the
European Central Bank will buy chiefly government debt at least
until September of next year, or as long as is needed to revive
inflation, which recently swung into reverse.
The commitment to buy until inflation is again headed for an
annual increase of about 2 percent delivers on a promise Draghi
made more than two and a half years ago to do "whatever it
takes" to protect the euro. Those words halted speculative bets
the financial crisis would destroy the currency.
On Thursday, Draghi pulled off a similar coup, overcoming
German opposition to deliver a larger-than-expected programme of
printing money.
European shares responded with their best two-week rally in
five years. The value of the euro against the dollar - crucial
for exports - fell to $1.265 from $1.40 in May.
But the price Draghi must pay, at Germany's demand, is a
heavy one - abandoning one of the central principles
underpinning the union, that all 19 countries in the euro zone
are on an equal footing.
"Before this decision, nobody could have questioned whether
monetary policy is 'single'," said Guntram Wolff, the head of
Brussels think tank Bruegel.
"Now, investors can rightly ask whether monetary policy is
single. This question will be an important issue in the coming
months and potentially years."
REFORMS FOR CASH
For now, the plan may be enough to avert a deflationary
spiral, where falling prices prompt consumers and businesses to
postpone spending, exacerbating an economic slowdown.
Consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in December as the price of
oil tumbled, but that trend could be reversed by Draghi's
bond-buying.
An internal ECB study two weeks ago suggested that 500
billion euros of quantitative easing, or money printing, would
yield an increase in inflation of 0.2 to 0.4 percentage points,
said a source familiar with the deliberation.
That calculation would imply that the current programme,
double the size, would add as much as 0.8 percentage points --
albeit over many months.
Europe's leaders, from Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
to France's Francois Hollande were quick to welcome the ECB's
move. They promised to continue delivering economic reforms,
something Draghi has said is vital for money printing to work.
"We must speed up (reforms) ... this is what France will
do," Hollande told reporters after arriving at the Davos World
Economic Forum.
But it is unclear whether governments can deliver, after
years of procrastination. Germany, in particular, is nervous.
Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated her warning that money
printing by the ECB should not result in countries putting off
urgent reforms.
"It's valid not only for Italy, but for everyone, that the
ECB decision cannot be allowed to put the brakes on the fervour
for reforms," she said on Friday at a joint press conference
with Renzi in Italy.
The divisions in the euro zone are deep.
Unlike the federal system of the United States, the euro
zone provides no means for strong countries such as Germany to
help weak ones such as Greece by transferring money. When Greece
faced bankruptcy, it instead got loans on condition that it
reformed.
Berlin wants to keep it that way. Greece, where anti-bailout
opposition group Syriza has pulled ahead in polls before
Sunday's election, does not currently qualify to take part in
the new ECB programme.
This also explains Germany's insistence that chiefly
national central banks and not the ECB buy their own bonds and
take the risk of a default.
Draghi acknowledged these differences when he announced the
buying scheme on Thursday.
"We are not in a one-country set-up," he said. "We are in a
multi-country set-up, so the issue of potential fiscal transfers
coming from our monetary policy decision is there."
Nonetheless and despite his concessions, there was some
dissent at the meeting of central bank governors on Thursday.
Speaking to a German newspaper, the head of Germany's
Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann, expressed concerns about the 'risks'
of the new programme.
Others, including the head of the Austrian central bank,
Ewald Nowotny, also had misgivings. "One has to be aware that we
have more or less shot our last wad," Nowotny said.
Jubilant markets were ignoring that message on Friday. Some
in Europe, however, were mulling the consequences.
"I'm no economist," said one diplomat in Brussels, "but
politically this looks like a terribly backward step."
"It must make people wonder how far it is still a common
currency."
