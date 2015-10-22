VALLETTA Oct 22 The European Central Bank left
the key parameters of its quantitative easing scheme unchanged
on Thursday but said it would re-examine its policy at its
meeting in December.
"The asset-purchase plans are proceeding smoothly and
continue to have a favourable impact," ECB President Mario
Draghi said at a news conference in Malta.
He said, however, that the fall in commodity prices and
concerns about emerging markets meant that inflation pressures
remained negative.
This meant that current policy needed to be re-examined at
the ECB's next meeting in December.
The ECB buys 60 billion euros worth of assets, mostly
government bonds, per month, hoping to boost inflation, lending
and growth.
But inflation turned negative in September, with prices
dragged down 0.1 percent by low oil prices, and long-term
inflation expectations indicate that the ECB may undershoot its
target of just below 2 percent for years to come.
Although some rate setters, such as Bank of Spain Governor
Luis Maria Linde, have argued that the ECB should tweak the
asset purchases now, most believe that quantitative easing needs
to be given more time to work as its positive effects are just
starting to pass through.
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, meanwhile, has argued that
the fall in oil prices is a one off, which actually boosts
consumer spending power, so the ECB needed to look beyond its
impact on inflation.
