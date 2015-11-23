* Lautenschlaeger says no need for further ECB action
FRANKFURT, Nov 23 A rare public rift emerged at
the core of the European Central Bank on Monday as a key
policy-setter said she opposed an extension of money printing,
days after the bank's head paved the way for more stimulus.
There have long been differing views on the bank's 25-member
Governing Council, which sets interest rates. But Sabine
Lautenschlaeger's blunt public opposition is unusual because the
German sits on the six-person Executive Board, which is the
nucleus of policy-setting and tends to present a united front.
ECB President Mario Draghi outlined on Friday how the bank's
scheme of quantitative easing to buy chiefly state bonds was
helping the economy and pledged to do more if needed.
But on Monday, Lautenschlaeger broke with normal etiquette
to publicly criticise this stance, saying that ever looser
monetary policy had its limits and that money printing had yet
to stabilise sinking price inflation, its formal goal.
"I don't see any reason for further monetary policy
measures, especially not for an extension of the (asset)
purchase programme," she said, ten days ahead of a meeting at
which policymakers will set the ECB's course.
"It buys time but does not heal the structural causes of a
slack economic recovery... We should give the numerous and
massive monetary policy efforts time to take full effect."
Predicting a diminishing impact of future money printing,
she added: "The potential use must be carefully weighed against
the connected risks and costs."
Lautenschlaeger's remarks, delivered in Munich, will feed
into a debate in Germany, the country which forms the backbone
of the euro zone but where mistrust of the ECB is high.
