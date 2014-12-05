FRANKFURT Dec 5 The European Central Bank
discussed a bond purchase programme with a volume of more than 1
trillion euros ($1.24 trillion) at its meetings this week, the
German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeiting (FAZ) reported
on Friday.
"It concerned an extension of the balance sheet by more than
the 1 trillion euros that has been talked about in public," the
FAZ reported, citing an insider from the Eurosystem of euro zone
central banks.
The ECB Governing Council met on Wednesday and Thursday.
The FAZ has often taken a critical line on ECB policy.
Earlier on Friday, the head of Germany's Bundesbank warned the
European Central Bank against copying the money printing
programmes used in the United States and Japan.
(1 US dollar = 0.8091 euro)
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and John O'Donnell; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)