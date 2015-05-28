FRANKFURT May 28 Ultra-low interest rates will
return to normal levels at some point, a European Central Bank
policy setter said on Thursday.
"A situation of low interest rates is something that makes
sense for a certain period of time but this world of ultra-low
interest rates is not a long-term equilibrium," said Ewald
Nowotny, who as head of the Austrian central bank also sits on
the ECB's policy-setting Governing Council.
"At the end of the day, we will return to, let's say, normal
relationships regarding interest rates," Nowotny told CNBC
television.
"It's quite clear that, for instance, as we have it in
Europe, to a certain extent, negative interest rates are not a
normal element of an economy. They may be necessary for a
certain period of time but it's not something that I see as a
long-term perspective."
(Reporting By John O'Donnell and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by
Toby Chopra)