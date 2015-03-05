NICOSIA, March 5 The European Central Bank left
interest rates unchanged on Thursday, holding them at record
lows while it deploys a large scale money-printing plan aimed at
lifting inflation out of negative territory.
The decision to leave the cost of borrowing at record lows
was widely expected after the ECB cut rates to rock-bottom
levels last September and the bank's president, Mario Draghi,
then said they had hit "the lower bound".
At Thursday's meeting held im Cyprus, the ECB left its main
refinancing rate, which determines the cost of credit in the
economy, at 0.05 percent.
It also kept the rate on bank overnight deposits at -0.20
percent, which means banks pay to park funds at the central
bank, and held its marginal lending facility - or emergency
overnight borrowing rate for banks - at 0.30 percent.
Markets now turn their attention to Draghi's 1330 GMT news
conference, with investors looking for more details on the ECB's
programme of money printing to buy sovereign bonds - so-called
quantitative easing (QE). The plan is due to begin this month.
(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)