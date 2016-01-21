FRANKFURT Jan 21 The European Central Bank left
interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday, holding them
at record lows as it prints money to lift the economy and raise
inflation.
The decision to leave the cost of borrowing unchanged was
unanimously expected by the 59 analysts polled by Reuters after
the ECB cut its deposit rate deeper into negative territory last
month after inflation prospects soured further.
At Thursday's meeting, the ECB kept its rate on bank
overnight deposits, generally seen as its primary interest rate
tool, at -0.3 percent.
The main refinancing rate, which determines the cost of
credit in the economy was unchanged at 0.05 percent while the
rate on the marginal lending facility - or emergency overnight
borrowing rate for banks - remains at 0.30 percent.
Markets now turn their attention to ECB President Mario
Draghi's 1330 GMT news conference, where he is expected to
highlight growing inflation risks and may discuss worries about
the impact of China's economic slowdown and the recent global
market turmoil.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)