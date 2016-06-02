FRANKFURT, June 2 The European Central Bank left
interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday, holding them
at record lows as it prints money to lift the economy and raise
inflation.
The decision to leave rates on hold was unanimously expected
by the 65 analysts polled by Reuters after the ECB cut its
deposit rate deeper into negative territory in March, decided to
buy corporate bonds and unveiled a new ultra-cheap corporate
loan scheme.
The bank added that it will start buying corporate bonds on
June 8.
Many of the March measures, like the corporate debt buys and
the cheap loans, called targeted longer-term refinancing
operations, have yet to be implemented however, suggesting that
the ECB will want to wait, perhaps until the autumn, to gauge
how its past measures are taking effect.
With inflation hovering around zero, well short of the
bank's 2 percent objective, the ECB has repeatedly eased policy,
providing extensive stimulus to prop up the euro zone economy.
At Thursday's meeting, held in Vienna, the ECB kept its rate
on bank overnight deposits, now seen as its primary interest
rate tool, at -0.40 percent.
The main refinancing rate, which determines the cost of
credit in the economy was unchanged at 0.00 percent while the
rate on the marginal lending facility - or emergency overnight
borrowing rate for banks - remains at 0.25 percent.
Markets now turn their attention to ECB President Mario
Draghi's 1230 GMT news conference, where he is expected to
detail the bank's new growth and inflation projections.
