FRANKFURT, April 6 The head of the European
Central Bank sees no need to deviate from the ECB's stated
policy path, which includes bond buying at least until the end
of the year and record-low rates until well after that to
stimulate inflation, he said on Thursday.
"I do not see cause to deviate from the indications we have
been consistently providing in the introductory statement to our
press conferences," Mario Draghi said at a conference in
Frankfurt.
"Before making any alterations to the components of our
stance – interest rates, asset purchases and forward guidance –
we still need to build sufficient confidence that inflation will
indeed converge to our aim over a medium-term horizon, and will
remain there even in less supportive monetary policy
conditions," he added.
