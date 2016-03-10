FRANKFURT, March 10 The European Central Bank
cut interest rates on Thursday to boost the euro zone economy,
surprising financial markets by dropping its main refinancing
rate to zero from 0.05 percent.
It also expanded its quantitative easing asset-buying
programme to 80 billion euros a month from 60 billion euros and
cut its deposit rate to -0.4 percent from -0.3 percent, charging
banks more to keep their money with the ECB.
The moves - which knocked the euro down 1 percent against
the dollar - reflect the ECB's struggle with falling inflation
expectations and worries about ultra low price growth.
Attention now turns to ECB President Mario Draghi's 1330 GMT
news conference.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)