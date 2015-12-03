FRANKFURT Dec 3 The European Central Bank cut
its deposit rate on Thursday in its latest effort to revive
lending and inflation in the euro zone and said it would
announce further policy action later in the day.
As widely expected by analysts, the ECB cut its deposit
facility to -0.30 percent from -0.20 percent, a move designed to
stimulate lending by increasing the penalty on banks that leave
their excess cash with the ECB.
The ECB's main refinancing rate, which determines the cost
of borrowing for banks at the ECB's weekly auction, was left
unchanged at 0.05, as was the marginal lending facility - or
emergency overnight borrowing rate- at 0.30 percent.
Markets now turn their attention to ECB President Mario
Draghi's 1230 GMT news conference and whether the bank will make
any adjustments to its 60 billion euro per month asset purchase
programme.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt.)