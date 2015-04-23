* Chief economist urges less regulation for employers

* Praet- euro zone turning corner but reforms needed (Adds background, detail)

BERLIN, April 23 Countries in the euro zone need to reform in order for the economic recovery to become a lasting one, the European Central Bank's chief economist said on Thursday, saying one such step would be to loosen regulation for employers.

Peter Praet's remarks are the latest instance of the ECB putting pressure on countries to do their bit for the economy after the central bank launched a trillion-euro-plus money printing scheme.

In contrast to earlier comments from ECB policy setters, which have typically been more general, Praet gave specific suggestions, citing French regulations for firms with more than 50 staff as a hindrance to companies.

"Though the business cycle is improving, the notable decline in the euro area's potential growth has not been addressed," Praet said in a speech delivered at a conference in Berlin.

"The euro area needs a combination of policies for the cyclical recovery we are seeing to become a lasting one: accommodative monetary policy and determined structural reforms need to go hand-in-hand," he said, adding that the "euro area economy seems now to be turning the corner".

Despite the general improvement in the economic picture, Praet warned of structural problems including the rising number of long-term unemployed and underscored the need for investment.

In remarks directed at Germany, which opposes borrowing in order to invest, Praet said: "A stronger recovery ... driven by rising investment would not only benefit Germany but also have positive spillovers to the rest of the euro area." (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Jonathan Gould and Dominic Evans)