FRANKFURT Oct 28 There was no need for the
European Central Bank to rush into an expansion of its
quantitative easing programme this year, Governing Council
member Ilmars Rimsevics, who is also Latvia's central bank
governor, said on Wednesday.
"We still need to receive more data," Rimsevics said on the
sidelines of a conference. "In between, we will have a lot of
discussions and debates and finding whether that's really
necessary."
"We still feel that the (asset purchase) programme has just
started. Probably, there is no need now to rush into anything,
especially before the end of the year," he said.
