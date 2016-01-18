RIGA Jan 18 There is too much complacency about the prospect of contagion from the Chinese slowdown, European Central Bank policy maker Ilmars Rimsevics told Latvian Radio on Monday.

"China is the world's second largest economy and, in fact, the effect will be on all the countries (of Europe)," Rimsevics, who is also the central bank governor of Latvia, said. "I am concerned that people are a bit too relaxed."

China is expected to report its weakest full-year growth figure in 25 years on Tuesday on the back of slowing output and sagging investments, likely dominating discussion at the ECB's interest rate meeting on Thursday.

Poor figures may mean sagging demand for Europe's exports, as well as promoting more Chinese rate cuts and currency devaluation.

A weaker yuan will export China's deflationary pressure, a big headache for the ECB as it is already struggling to boost inflation, now stuck at around zero.

Minutes of the ECB's December rate meeting, before China's most recent market turmoil, indicated that policy makers have become more relaxed about the emerging market outlook with some arguing that risks regarding China have even decreased and were not considered acute at any rate.

Rimsevics said that even a small economy like Latvia will feel the economic chill as its big trading partners like Germany, France and Italy will be directly impacted, with the negative impact passed on to others. (Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Writing by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)