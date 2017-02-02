FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's ultra-easy policy is appropriate even if the euro zone's economic recovery is resilient because risks abroad remain high, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Thursday.

"Monetary policy is currently set appropriately to ensure a return to our inflation objective in the medium term," Coeure told an audience in Paris. "Recovery in the euro area is resilient, but risks relating to the international environment remain elevated."

He added: "We will continue to monitor closely the evolution of prices and costs in the coming weeks and months in order to assess any second-round effects of energy prices and also to judge the extent to which the increase in inflation represents a sustainable adjustment towards our objective."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)