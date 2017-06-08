TALLINN, June 8 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi dropped a long-standing reference to "downside
risks" to the euro zone's economic outlook from his policy
message on Thursday, saying instead that risks are now "broadly
balanced".
He added that inflation remaines subdued.
The widely expected change in the wording reflects an
acceleration of the bloc's economic recovery in recent months
and is likely to be taken as a sign that the ECB is preparing
for an eventual withdrawal of its aggressive stimulus measures.
Earlier, the ECB dropped reference to possibly lower
interest rates when it pledged to keep at their present level
for an extended period of time and well past the horizon of its
asset purchases.
(Editing by Catherine Evans/Jeremy Gaunt)