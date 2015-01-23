DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 23 The European Central
Bank is doing a good job but there is a risk that some countries
misinterpet its decision to launch a massive bond-buying
programme and relax on the economic reform front, German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.
"Monetary policy is up to the ECB and they are doing their
job very well, Schaeuble said on Friday at the World Economic
Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
"The only problem we see is moral hazard," he added. "Some
people could misunderstand that they have not to do what they
have to do, as governments and parliaments, to implement
structural reforms, because this is difficult."
