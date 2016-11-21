BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
BERLIN Nov 21 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble called on the European Central Bank on Monday to start unwinding it expansive monetary policy, adding that such a reversal should be done cautiously.
"I will not get tired of saying that I would prefer it if we started as soon as possible," Schaeuble said. "Exiting this unusual monetary policy should be done with immense caution," he added, warning of possible shock reactions to such steps. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.