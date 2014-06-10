DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
FRANKFURT, June 10 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that monetary policy cannot replace structural reforms, echoing similar comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.
Speaking at a banking conference in Frankfurt, Schaeuble said last week's decisions by the ECB to cut interest rates to new record lows and add further stimulus measures "are fine".
But he added: "If I say monetary policy may not replace structural reforms, I do it only in the way Mario Draghi is doing it. It is not an alternative."
"The ECB may not replace political decisions," he said. (Reporting by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel)
