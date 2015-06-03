LONDON, June 3 Following is a transcript of
comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to a
news conference after the Bank left interest rates on hold as
expected on Wednesday.
Ladies and gentlemen, the Vice-President and I are very pleased
to welcome you to our press conference. We will now report on
the outcome of today's meeting of the Governing Council, which
was also attended by the Commission Vice-President, Mr
Dombrovskis.
Based on our regular economic and monetary analyses, and in line
with our forward guidance, we decided to keep the key ECB
interest rates unchanged.
Regarding non-standard monetary policy measures, the asset
purchase programmes are proceeding well. As explained on
previous occasions, our asset purchases of 60 billion per month
are intended to run until the end of September 2016 and, in any
case, until we see a sustained adjustment in the path of
inflation that is consistent with our aim of achieving inflation
rates below, but close to, 2% over the medium term. When
carrying out its assessment, the Governing Council will follow
its monetary policy strategy and concentrate on trends in
inflation, looking through fluctuations in measured inflation in
either direction if judged to be transient and to have no
implication for the medium-term outlook for price stability.
Our monetary policy measures have contributed to a broad-based
easing in financial conditions, a recovery in inflation
expectations and more favourable borrowing conditions for firms
and households. The effects of these measures are working their
way through to the economy and are contributing to economic
growth, a reduction in economic slack, and money and credit
expansion. The full implementation of all our monetary policy
measures will provide the necessary support to the euro area
economy, lead to a sustained return of inflation rates towards
levels below, but close to, 2% in the medium term, and underpin
the firm anchoring of medium to long-term inflation
expectations.
Let me now explain our assessment in greater detail, starting
with the economic analysis. In the first quarter of 2015, real
GDP in the euro area rose by 0.4%, quarter on quarter, after
0.3% in the last quarter of 2014. In recent quarters, domestic
demand and, particularly, private consumption were the main
drivers behind the ongoing recovery. The latest survey data to
May remain consistent with a continuation of the modest growth
trend in the second quarter. Looking ahead, we expect the
economic recovery to broaden. Domestic demand should be further
supported by our monetary policy measures and their favourable
impact on financial conditions, as well as by the progress made
with fiscal consolidation and structural reforms. Moreover, the
low level of the price of oil should continue to support
households' real disposable income and corporate profitability
and, therefore, private consumption and investment. Furthermore,
demand for euro area exports should benefit from improvements in
price competitiveness. However, economic growth in the euro area
is likely to continue to be dampened by the necessary balance
sheet adjustments in a number of sectors and the sluggish pace
of implementation of structural reforms.
This assessment is also broadly reflected in the June 2015
Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections for the euro area,
which foresee annual real GDP increasing by 1.5% in 2015, 1.9%
in 2016 and 2.0% in 2017. Compared with the March 2015 ECB staff
macroeconomic projections, the projections for real GDP growth
over the projection horizon remain virtually unchanged.
While remaining on the downside, the risks surrounding the
economic outlook for the euro area have become more balanced on
account of our monetary policy decisions and oil price and
exchange rate developments.
Inflation bottomed out at the beginning of the year. According
to Eurostat's flash estimate, euro area annual HICP inflation
was 0.3% in May 2015, up from 0.0% in April and compared with
-0.6% in January. On the basis of the information available and
current oil futures prices, annual HICP inflation is expected to
remain low in the months ahead and to rise towards the end of
the year, also on account of base effects associated with the
fall in oil prices in late 2014. Supported by the expected
economic recovery, the impact of the lower euro exchange rate
and the assumption embedded in oil futures markets of somewhat
higher oil prices in the years ahead, inflation rates are
expected to pick up further during 2016 and 2017.
This assessment is also broadly reflected in the June 2015
Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections for the euro area,
which foresee annual HICP inflation at 0.3% in 2015, 1.5% in
2016 and 1.8% in 2017. In comparison with the March 2015 ECB
staff macroeconomic projections, the inflation projections have
been revised upwards for 2015 and remain unchanged for 2016 and
2017.
The Governing Council will continue to monitor closely the risks
to the outlook for price developments over the medium term. In
this context, we will focus in particular on the pass-through of
our monetary policy measures, as well as on geopolitical,
exchange rate and energy price developments. We acknowledge that
the staff projections are conditional on the full implementation
of all our monetary policy measures in place. We also take into
account that the degree of forecast uncertainty tends to
increase with the length of the projection horizon.
Turning to the monetary analysis, recent data confirm the
increase in underlying growth in broad money (M3). The annual
growth rate of M3 increased to 5.3% in April 2015, up from 4.6%
in March. Annual growth in M3 continues to be supported by its
most liquid components, with the narrow monetary aggregate M1
growing at an annual rate of 10.5% in April.
Loan dynamics gradually improved further. The annual rate of
change of loans to non-financial corporations (adjusted for loan
sales and securitisation) was -0.1% in April, after -0.2% in
March, continuing its gradual recovery from a trough of -3.2% in
February 2014. Despite these improvements, the dynamics of loans
to non-financial corporations remain subdued. They continue to
reflect the lagged relationship with the business cycle, credit
risk, credit supply factors, and the ongoing adjustment of
financial and non-financial sector balance sheets. The annual
growth rate of loans to households (adjusted for loan sales and
securitisation) increased further to 1.3% in April 2015, after
1.1% in March. The monetary policy measures we have put in place
will support further improvements both in borrowing costs for
firms and households and in credit flows across the euro area.
To sum up, a cross-check of the outcome of the economic analysis
with the signals coming from the monetary analysis confirms the
need to maintain a steady monetary policy course, firmly
implementing the Governing Council's monetary policy decisions.
The full implementation of all our monetary policy measures will
provide the necessary support to the economic recovery in the
euro area and lead to a sustained return of inflation rates
towards levels below, but close to, 2% in the medium term.
Monetary policy is focused on maintaining price stability over
the medium term and its accommodative stance contributes to
supporting economic activity. However, in order to reap the full
benefits from our monetary policy measures, other policy areas
must contribute decisively. Given continued high structural
unemployment and low potential output growth in the euro area,
the ongoing cyclical recovery should be supported by effective
structural policies. In particular, in order to increase
investment, boost job creation and raise productivity, both the
implementation of product and labour market reforms and actions
to improve the business environment for firms need to gain
momentum in several countries. A swift and effective
implementation of these reforms, in an environment of
accommodative monetary policy, will not only lead to higher
sustainable economic growth in the euro area but will also raise
expectations of permanently higher incomes. Therefore, it will
encourage both households to expand consumption and firms to
increase investment today, thus reinforcing the current cyclical
economic recovery. As concerns fiscal developments, reflecting
mainly the cyclical recovery and the low level of interest
rates, the aggregate euro area general government deficit ratio
is projected to decline gradually from 2.1% of GDP this year to
1.5% in 2017. The general government debt ratio is projected to
decline gradually from 91.5% of GDP this year to 88.4% in 2017.
Fiscal policies should support the economic recovery while
remaining in compliance with the Stability and Growth Pact. Full
and consistent implementation of the Pact is key for confidence
in our fiscal framework.
We are now at your disposal for questions.
