DUBLIN Jan 27 Any shocks across countries could
trigger destabilising debt flows similar to that seen in Ireland
during its financial crisis, the head of the country's central
bank said on Wednesday.
"Asymmetric shocks across countries may trigger pro-cyclical
international debt flows, with households and firms in
faster-growing countries tempted to borrow more, funded by
outflows from slower-growing countries," Philip Lane, who also
sits on the European Central Bank's Governing Council said.
"If such flows become excessive, these may act as a
destabilising force, as experienced by Ireland and Spain in the
mid-2000s," Lane told a conference in Dublin.
Lane also called for 'global coordination', given the
"considerable turbulence in emerging economies and much
discussion of cyclical divergence between the US and European
economies".
He also said that global coordination among regulators and
policy officials was important for the sake of international
financial stability.
