VIENNA, June 2 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said on Thursday the euro zone's economy was
improving and that stimulus in the pipeline would add to this.
"Economic recovery is gradually proceeding," he told a news
conference in Vienna. "Additional stimulus ... is expected from
the monetary policy measures still to be implemented and will
contribute to further rebalancing the risk to the outlook for
growth."
The ECB unveiled a massive stimulus package in March to
boost growth and inflation but many of its measures, like cheap
bank loans and corporate bond buys have yet to be implemented,
indicating that market talk of further steps is premature.
The ECB is buying 80 billion euros ($89 billion) of assets
per month, trying to boost inflation, which has missed its
target of close to 2 percent for 3 straight years and remains
below zero on sharply lower energy prices.
The asset buys are set to end in March 2017, at the
earliest, and investors expect the ECB to provide guidance by
the autumn about how it would proceed from then.
In its next move, the ECB starts buying corporate debt on
June 8, probably starting small before ramping up as more issuer
come on the market. Then it offers longer-term refinancing
operations (TLTRO) towards the end of the month, giving banks
access funding at zero or negative rates.
Earlier on Thursday the ECB left its rate on bank overnight
deposits, now seen as its primary interest rate tool, at -0.40
percent. The main refinancing rate, which determines the cost of
credit in the economy was unchanged at 0.00 percent while the
rate on the marginal lending facility - or emergency overnight
borrowing rate for banks - was held at 0.25 percent.
($1 = 0.8955 euros)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)