(Repeats from Wednesday without changes)
* Euro zone stocks at 50-year low vs US stocks -BoA-Merrill
* Euro STOXX 50 still needs 40 pct rally to reach 2007 peak
* Region offers a better risk-reward -JPMorgan
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Jan 21 After years of underperformance,
European stocks look ripe for a catch-up rally with Wall Street
as the European Central Bank is about to embark on a bond-buying
programme to kick-start the euro zone economy.
On the eve of the ECB's policy meeting at which the bank is
seen unveiling a quantitative easing programme, European stocks
trade at relative multi-year lows versus U.S. stocks, and many
analysts expect the gap to start closing as investment flows
return to Europe.
"Europe is where the U.S. was in 2009," said Alain Bokobza,
head of strategy, global asset allocation at Societe Generale.
"Now, with a currency falling to $1.15 from $1.55 and the
injection of (a possible) 1 trillion euros, I don't see how the
euro zone economy won't recover."
SocGen sees euro zone equities outperforming U.S. stocks
this year, as the euro hitting a 12-year low is set to
revive Europe's stalled earnings.
JP Morgan strategists also see European equities poised to
catch up with U.S. stocks, highlighting signs that Wall Street
is about to lose steam after tripling in value since 2009.
"(The) Fed's liquidity support is finished. Profit margins
are at record highs. In contrast, we think that euro zone now
offers a better risk-reward: activity appears to be bottoming
out just as ECB is about to act more aggressively, and the
benefits of weaker Euro are coming," they wrote in a note.
European stocks, still reeling from a prolonged sovereign
debt crisis, have underperformed U.S. stocks in the last few
years. While Wall Street's benchmarks trade at record highs, the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 still needs to
rally 40 percent to reach 2007 peaks.
In terms of relative price performance, euro zone stocks
trade at a 50-year lows versus U.S. stocks, according to Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch.
Click link for Europe vs U.S. stocks graphic:
link.reuters.com/fuk83w
When factoring in earnings, European stocks also look
cheap, with Europe trading at the lowest price-to-earnings ratio
to the U.S. market in 2-1/2 years, Thomson Reuters Datastream
figures show.
"We could easily see a 10 percentage point outperformance of
Europe this year. The region is back in vogue," Saxo Bank trader
Pierre Martin said.
European stocks are also set to enjoy a steady wave on
investment infows, as global asset managers increase their
exposure to the region.
Pimco, one of the world's biggest fund managers with $1.68
trillion in assets under management, said on Tuesday it has
placed an 'overweight' position on global equities, particularly
European stocks.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)