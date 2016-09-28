By Dhara Ranasinghe
| LONDON, Sept 28
LONDON, Sept 28 Any stock-buying scheme by the
European Central Bank could total around 200 billion euros ($224
billion), much larger than its programme to buy top-rated
corporate bonds, Dutch bank ABN AMRO said on Wednesday
The ECB is widely expected to extend its 1.7 trillion euro
($1.9 trillion) asset purchase programme given still low
inflation and tepid economic growth, both of which the programme
is designed to combat. A scarcity of eligible bonds for
purchase, however, means there has been growing focus on
alternative options.
Analysts say these could include large-scale share buying
via equity exchange traded funds (ETFs), a policy already
adopted by the Bank of Japan.
In a note, ABN AMRO said the structure used by the BOJ could
be a model for the ECB. The BOJ buys stocks by buying ETFs via a
trust bank and a money trust which track certain Japanese stock
indices.
ETFs offer a convenient way to purchase a broad basket of
securities in a single transaction from an exchange.
ABN AMRO's research and view on the issue is its own, but it
is one of the first calculations available from a bank and
reflects at least some of the thinking in the market,
It said an ECB stock-buying programme could potentially lead
to the European ETF market growing in size.
"Judging by the Japanese experience, a conservative
assumption is that the market could grow by 30 percent on the
announcement of a large scale ETF programme by the ECB," ABN
AMRO said. "This would mean that the market would increase from
currently 450 billion euros to around 600 billion euros."
ABN estimated the ECB would then be able to buy around 30
percent of the total, which would equate to a programme of
around 200 billion euros.
That suggests, said ABN, that an ECB ETF programme could be
much larger than its corporate bond-buying scheme, estimated at
about 75 billion euros, roughly the same size as supranational
bond purchases but much smaller than the government bond buying
programme, estimated at over 1 trillion euros.
The ECB said this month it will study policy options to
ensure it can pursue its programme.
($1 = 0.8919 euros)
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)