FRANKFURT, April 15 The European Central Bank
expects to fully implement its 1 trillion euro government bond
buying programme due to run until September 2016, the bank's
president, Mario Draghi, said on Wednesday.
He said worries about the number of bonds available to buy
were "a little exaggerated."
"We don't see a problem," he said at a news conference after
the ECB's latest policy meeting.
Draghi played down recent market speculation that signs of
recovery in the euro zone economy could see the bank scale back
its buying programme at some point.
"Our focus will be on the full implementation of our policy
measures," Draghi said.
But he added that the programme was "flexible enough" to be
adjusted if necessary.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)