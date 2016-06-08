BERLIN, June 8 German criticism of the European Central Bank means the bank needs to better explain its decisions but it cannot pursue monetary policies based on the interests of certain countries, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

"The expression of such criticism reflects, at a minimum, the need to explain our monetary policy decisions better," he said on Wednesday at an event in Berlin hosted by the DIW economic institute.

"However, I'd like to argue that our recent monetary policy decisions are very much in line with the principles of stability that German culture incarnates so well," he said, adding that the bank had to implement policies for the "common good" rather than for particular groups or countries. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)