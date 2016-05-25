MADRID May 25 The euro zone needs to urgently
set up an institution to fully coordinate national fiscal and
structural policies, headed by a powerful finance minister with
a budget, French Central bank Governor Francois Villeroy de
Galhau said on Wednesday.
Such a minister should eventually preside over a euro area
budget, backed by a Treasury administration, because the lack of
economic coordination weighs on growth and keeps the bloc
vulnerable to crises, Villeroy, who is also a member of the
European Central Bank's Governing Council told a conference.
ECB policymakers have long proposed greater fiscal
cooperation, arguing that monetary policy alone cannot restore
economic growth and Europe was not getting the help it needed
from governments.
"In the first stage, member states would be free to join...
In a second stage, this budget could become a common
stabilisation instrument, centralising a well-defined set of
policy instruments, such as a European layer for unemployment
insurance."
"The third and final stage of fiscal integration would only
be achieved if agreement can be found both on financing and on
the desirable level of business cycle synchronization," Villeroy
said.
Villeroy, however admitted that there is deep political
resistance to sharing fiscal resources and sovereignty, and such
changes would require a change in the EU Treaty.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Jesus Aguado and Angus Berwick;
Editing by Toby Chopra)