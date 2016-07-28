BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, July 28 The French bank system is "extremely solid", French central bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told the German weekly WirtschaftsWoche on Thursday, adding that he was not concerned about the results of a bank stress test to be published on Friday.
Villeroy, who sits on the European Central Bank's Governing Council, also said he was not worried that the problems of Italy's banks would spill over to France but that he hoped for a quick resolution and in cooperation with the ECB. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Larry King)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.