FRANKFURT Aug 31 The European Central Bank
should to stick to its current monetary policy stance, French
central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on
Wednesday, noting that the ECB needs to exercise caution with
monetary policy.
Villeroy, who also sits on the ECB's rate-setting Governing
Council, said that European national governments need to do
their part to revive growth because the ECB alone cannot put the
euro area on a path to sustainable growth.
Speaking on the last day before the ECB's quiet period
starts ahead of its next rate meeting on Sept. 8, he said that
so-called helicopter money - payments made directly from central
banks to individuals - was not an appropriate tool for a
cautious policy.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Frank Siebelt; Editing by
Louise Ireland)