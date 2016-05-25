(Adds Knot, detail, quotes)
By Balazs Koranyi and Angus Berwick
MADRID May 25 The European Union needs more
growth to restore people's confidence but monetary policy is
nearing its limits so more integration is needed, top European
central bankers said on Wednesday.
Presenting differing views on the future of the euro zone,
French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau and Dutch
national bank Governor Klaas Knot both warned that the euro zone
has grown too reliant on the European Central Bank's
unprecedented stimulus and needs to rethink how the bloc
functions.
"What monetary policy can achieve in terms of growth is very
limited," Knot, a member of the ECB's rate setting body said.
"Monetary stimulus is reaching its limits and if it is
maintained for too long, it has negative side effects such as
financial imbalances and misallocations in the broader economy."
Cutting rates deep into negative territory, buying 1.7
trillion euros ($1.90 trillion) worth of assets and offering
ultra cheap loans to the bank sector, the ECB has pushed euro
zone growth above potential in recent years, giving Europe its
best stretch since the start of the financial crisis.
But euro zone countries have still diverged over the past
decade, with Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece falling behind
their peers, challenging the notion of convergence and
threatening the very viability of the currency bloc as public
confidence erodes and social tensions rise.
Villeroy argued that the relative stability of the euro zone
nonetheless opens a window to reform and that the currency bloc
should now set up an institution to fully coordinate national
fiscal and structural policies, transferring some national
authority to a powerful euro zone finance minister with a
budget.
Such a minister should eventually preside over a euro area
budget, backed by a Treasury administration, because the lack of
economic coordination weighs on growth and keeps the bloc
vulnerable to crises, Villeroy, who is also a member of the
ECB's Governing Council argued.
"In the first stage, member states would be free to join...
In a second stage, this budget could become a common
stabilisation instrument, centralising a well-defined set of
policy instruments, such as a European layer for unemployment
insurance."
"The third and final stage of fiscal integration would only
be achieved if agreement can be found both on financing and on
the desirable level of business cycle synchronization," Villeroy
said.
Such proposals are relatively common among those in the bloc
seeking tighter integration. But there is often little appetite
for them among some member states.
Expressing scepticism with political will for such a leap,
Knot argued for an incremental approach to integration with a
focus on minimum criteria for stability and growth.
"Leaps forward in European integration are difficult to
conceive right now," Knot said, arguing for what he called 'no
regret' options.
Knot said Europe needed to strengthen compliance with its
budget rules, complete the banking union and implement the
bloc's services directive, which alone would add 1.5 percent to
growth.
He also argued for some sort of debt restructuring mechanism
for sovereigns to ensure that bondholders share the risk before
public institutions become liable. In the same vein, he also
argued for risk weights on sovereign debt to break to nexus
between sovereign and their banks.
The ECB is expected to keep its accommodative stance
unchanged through the summer months but many expect it to
discuss in the fall whether to extend its current stimulus
programme or start winding it down next March.
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Jesus Aguado and Angus Berwick
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)