PARIS, June 7 ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau ruled out on Tuesday stepping up monetary stimulus measures, saying the focus was on those already decided on in March.

Villeroy said that the ECB was not in "wait and see mode" because it was already taking action with the planned launch this month of ultra-cheap loans for banks and corporate bond purchases.

"Therefore, our priority is the quality of implementation rather than additional measures at this point," Villeroy, who is also Bank of France governor, said at a conference at Paris' Science Po university.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander)