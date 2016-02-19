(Adds detail)

FRANKFURT Feb 19 Euro zone inflation expectations are under control for now but there are signs that low energy prices are feeding into other prices and sometimes aggressive action is needed, ECB Governing Council Member Ignazio Visco told a newspaper.

Though the fall in inflation expectations is not dramatic, turning them around once expectations fall too far is difficult and the ECB needs to act before this happens, Visco who is also Italy's central bank governor, told Germany's Boersen Zeitung.

"Acting pre-emptively and aggressively may mean having to act less than you would have done, had you acted too late," Visco said.

The ECB promised to review its policy stance in March and Visco's comments echo remarks from ECB chief Mario Draghi, who has argued that the risks of acting too late outweigh the risks of acting too early.

The ECB is fighting persistently low inflation and the bank is particularly concerned about the second-round effect of the oil price fall, when low energy prices feed into the price of costs and services, threatening to embed low inflation.

"I see that the risk of second-round effects is materializing," Visco said. "For example we already see wage contracts which include the possibility of a revision if inflation is lower than expected."

Visco declined to say what policy options would be considered in March but did not take a restrictive view of the bank's quantitative easing programme.

"I think that sometimes being aggressive is necessary," Visco said. "We have said from the start that this is an open-ended programme - depending on the achievement of price stability."

"I think there are no taboos." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John O'Donnell and John Stonestreet)