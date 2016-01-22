FRANKFURT Jan 22 Government bond purchases and
large scale liquidity provisions by the European Central Bank
blur the line between fiscal and monetary policy, Bundesbank
President Jens Weidmann said on Friday, noting a key concern
with prevailing monetary policy.
"Our critical appraisal focuses on aspects of such
liquidity provision where the boundary between monetary policy
and fiscal policy is in danger of becoming blurred," said
Weidmann, who also sits on the ECB's Governing Council.
"For example, when emergency liquidity assistance is granted
on a very large scale, the collateral framework is severely
watered down, or when government bonds are purchased," he added.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Maria Sheahan)