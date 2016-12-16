FRANKFURT Dec 16 Monetary policy is largely
powerless in reviving euro zone growth and the responsibly lies
with governments, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on
Friday, warning against overburdening central banks.
Weidmann, a long-time critic of European Central Bank's
unprecedented stimulus, also said that giving central banks too
many responsibilities, such as over banking supervision and
financial stability, could create tensions between conflicting
objectives.
Weidmann, who sits on the ECB's rate-setting Governing
Council, has for years opposed the bank's bond buying programme,
known as quantitative easing, and voted last week against
expanding it to 2.3 trillion euros.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)