FRANKFURT May 18 Politicial risks for the euro
zone and its economy are lower following the presidential
election in France, ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann
said on Wednesday, adding that even existing politicial risk
might not hamper the bloc's economy.
French voters elected pro-European Union centrist Emmanuel
Macron in early May. He beat the right-wing and eurosceptic
leader of the National Front, Marine Le Pen.
"The political risks have diminished somewhat", Weidmann,
the president of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the
decision making body of the European Central Bank, told an
audience in Frankfurt. "And I would say that even existing
political risks might not harm the euro zone economy because of
lower spill-over effects."
Turning to monetary policy he repeated his stance that the
ECB should think about winding down stimulus - asset purchases
and ultra-low interest rates - when growth picks up and
inflation increases towards the ECB's target of just below two
percent.
"If that's the case then we should think about reducing the
monetary stimulus," he said.
