* Central bank balance sheets since 2007 link.reuters.com/ged46s

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Anirban Nag

LONDON Dec 2 Aggressive monetary easing by the European Central Bank this week might well be needed in the euro zone, but it's dragging neighbouring countries into even more extreme and unprecedented steps to stop their currencies strengthening against the euro.

Policymakers from Stockholm to Zurich are widely expected to be drawn into further dramatic domestic easing to match Thursday's ECB action. Outside the 19-nation bloc, currency pressures leave them with little option and some are fearful they are being drawn into policy mistakes.

"All the smaller central banks in Europe - Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland - are essentially in the gravity field of the ECB," said Reinhard Cluse, chief economist for Europe at UBS.

Just as euro zone money markets are pricing in ECB interest rate cuts on Thursday, Swiss equivalents also reflect the possibility of easier policy to come.

The three-month Swiss Libor rate has shed 10 basis points since the start of November and at around -0.85 percent is below the -0.75 percent deposit rate and veering towards the lower end of the Swiss National Bank's -0.25 to -1.25 percent target range, as this graphic shows: tmsnrt.rs/1NHlU6H

Swiss two-year government bond yields touched a record low -1.214 percent on Tuesday.

The SNB abandoned its cap on the franc's exchange rate against the euro in January because, with the ECB in easing mode, it was difficult to keep the franc steady.

With a combination of negative interest rates and SNB foreign exchange purchases, the franc has dropped to a near two-month low against the euro and a five-year trough against the dollar.

Traders expect the SNB to ramp up intervention market to weaken the currency.

However, the SNB still describes the franc as "significantly overvalued" and Chairman Thomas Jordan told a newspaper last week the SNB had no limit on increasing its balance sheet, compared in this graphic. link.reuters.com/ged46s

But such measures will come at a cost, with many in Switzerland opposed to the SNB expanding its balance sheet through intervention as it already stands at 80 percent of gross domestic product.

NO SENSE

In Sweden, markets have also begun to anticipate rate cuts in the months ahead, a move that some say makes no sense in an economy growing at almost four percent year on year and where low rates are stoking a housing bubble link.reuters.com/jyw74w

"We all know rates don't have to be bumped too much higher for it to pinch the household sector," said Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at SEB, a large Nordic Bank.

Swedish two-year bond yields hit their lowest since late August on Wednesday at -0.516 percent.

With its crown pegged to the euro, the Danish central bank would normally be expected to mimic any ECB rate cuts.

But Jan Storup, chief analyst at Nordea Bank, said they may have other ways to mitigate any spillover effects.

"It will put pressure on the Danish central bank but won't make them cut again," he said.

"At the moment the Danish krone is stable...and if it strengthens on an ECB cut, they will try to use other instruments first to weaken the krone such as using FX reserves."

Any ECB stimulus may even tip the balance in Norway, where central bankers are already looking to support a weakening of its currency to help the economy adjust to lower activity in the oil industry. link.reuters.com/buv55s

The Norwegian crown hit a 3-1/2 month high against the euro on Wednesday, piling pressure on the central bank which Nordea expect will cut rates by 25 basis points next year.

(Writing by John Geddie; Graphic by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)