ATHENS, July 9 If Britain were to leave the European Union the departure would be a shock to the bloc that would be very difficult to manage, European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday.

"The UK leaving would constitute an enormous shock and (be) very difficult to manage," Coeure, who sits on the six-member Executive Board that forms the nucleus of the ECB's broader policymaking Governing Council, said in Athens.

"We are in effort to bring capital markets together, we don't need that kind of shock," he added during a roundtable discussion.

British Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to try to reshape Britain's EU ties if re-elected next year before giving Britons an in/out EU membership referendum in 2017.

(Reporting by Deepa Babington and Renee Maltezou; Writing by Paul Carrel)