PARIS, July 9 The package of policy measures the
European Central Bank announced in June will take time to have
an effect on the euro zone economy, ECB Executive Board member
Peter Praet said on Wednesday.
To breathe life into a sluggish euro zone, the ECB cut
interest rates to record lows last month and launched a series
of measures to pump money into the economy.
"All measures together should support lending to the real
economy, support the economic recovery and - through that avenue
- steer inflation rates to levels closer to 2 percent," Praet
said in the text of a speech he delivered in Paris.
"As usual, effects on the real economy will take time as the
measures will need to work their way through the economy."
Praet added that a protracted period of monetary
accommodation may have implications for financial stability:
"There are two major risks: first, postponement in bank balance
sheet repair; and second, bubbles in asset prices."
However, he said concerns that the ECB's new targeted
lending programme could stoke a housing bubble seemed
unwarranted.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Writing by Paul Carrel Editing
by Jeremy Gaunt)