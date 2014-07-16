(Refiles to clarify interview originally published on Sunday)
BERLIN, July 16 The euro zone debt crisis could
flare up again quickly if governments do not use time the
European Central Bank has bought them to reform their economies
and consolidate their budgets, ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann
said.
"Monetary policy has bought the governments time to
implement structural reforms and consolidate budgets - partly by
stretching its mandate," he told Germany's Die Welt newspaper in
an interview originally published on Sunday and re-released on
Wednesday.
"If this time is not used, the debt crisis could flare up
again quickly," added Weidmann, whose role as president of
Germany's Bundesbank gives him a seat on the ECB's policymaking
Governing Council.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Paul Carrel)