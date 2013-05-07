Armenia c.bank ups 2017 inflation forecast to 2.5 pct from 0.6 pct
YEREVAN, May 31 Armenia's central bank has revised its annual inflation forecast for 2017 to 2.5 percent from 0.6 percent, the bank said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS May 7 Portugal's preparations to issue a new benchmark 10-year bond are an "enormous success", European Central Bank policymaker Yves Mersch said on Tuesday.
Mersch said Portugal "this morning had an enormous success in the capital markets after having very strong measures implemented back home the markets rewarded it."
"This will in the end also benefit the Portuguese banking system," Mersch, a member of the ECB's Executive Board, its core policymaking group, added in a panel discussion in Brussels.
Investors flocked to buy Portugal's first 10-year bond in more than two years on Tuesday, putting the country on course to exit its bailout on time and qualify for an ECB debt support programme. (Reporting by Martin Santa and Sakari Suoninen, writing by Paul Carrel)
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, May 31 J&F Investimentos, controlling shareholder of the globe's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, agreed to pay a record-setting 10.3 billion real ($3.2 billion) fine for its role in corruption scandals that threaten to oust President Michel Temer, Brazilian prosecutors said.