BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Corp announces pricing of private placement of $750 mln of senior notes
LONDON, July 1 Europe urgently needs a "roadmap" on Britain's plans to leave the European Union, the European Central Bank's chief economist Peter Praet said on Friday.
Praet said it was vital to bring some clarity to the political and economic uncertainty created by the vote and that an "orderly process" was laid out for Brexit negotiations.
"It is very important that we get very quickly a roadmap," Praet said at an FT event, adding that Brexit was "a new shock."
ATHENS, May 23 More clarity is needed from international lenders on how debt relief measures could work in Greece, the country's finance minister said early Tuesday after an inconclusive meeting of euro zone finance ministers on how the country's debt mountain could be resolved.