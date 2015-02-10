(Repeats to replace earlier version; no change in text.)

LISBON Feb 10 Emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) is only for short-term needs and it is essential that it is a "bridge to somewhere," senior European Central Bank policymaker Peter Praet said on Tuesday.

"The ELA is only for very short needs," Praet told a conference in Lisbon. He added that it is essential that ELA is "not a bridge to nowhere, that it is a bridge to somewhere. It is essential that we preserve that."

Praet did not specifically mention Greece, but said "we know this is a discussion in some countries."

Greece's new left wing government is hoping to obtain a bridge loan until June from European creditors but has met opposition in its effort to roll back austerity and undo some reforms of its bailout.

The ECB said last week it would no longer accept Greek government bonds as collateral for funding, shifting the burden onto Athens' central bank to finance its lenders through ELA. However, the ECB Governing Council can restrict such funding if a two-thirds majority agrees. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge)