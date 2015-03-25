BRIEF-Dongbu Asset Management buys 5.0 pct stake in Jeju Bank
* Says Dongbu Asset Management has acquired 5.0 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 5.0 percent from 0
(Adds first name and title of policymaker)
LONDON, March 25 A top European Central Bank policymaker urged politicians and monetary authorities to show "verbal discipline" on Greece on Wednesday and said the euro zone was suffering from a lack of crisis management tools.
"I think the euro area pays a high price for the incompleteness of the monetary union... It is basically having a lack of crisis preparation," ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said the London City Week financial conference.
"The problem is that we are still in a crisis environment."
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by John Geddie)
* Says Dongbu Asset Management has acquired 5.0 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 5.0 percent from 0
May 9 Hanwha Ace Special Purpose Acquisition 3rd Co Ltd :