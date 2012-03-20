FRANKFURT, March 20 Banks will find it harder in
future to earn money from the previously-favoured practice of
piecing together cheaper short-term funding and lending it
longer-term for a profit, European Central Bank Executive Board
member Peter Praet said on Tuesday.
"The maturity transformation business of banks is going in
the future to be more difficult, because they have to have a
more maturity matched portfolio," Praet said in a panel
discussion at the Frankfurt Finance Summit.
Banks generally make money by borrowing funds for short term
and lending it out for longer periods, pocketing the difference
in the interest rates.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)