MILAN Oct 26 The European Central Bank can
alleviate some pressure on banks struggling to cope with capital
shortfalls and funding strains, but a wider policy response is
needed to tackle the underlying structural problems, ECB
policymaker Peter Praet said on Friday.
The ECB flooded financial markets in December and February
with more than one trillion euros in 3-year loans to ease banks'
funding strains in the aftermath of the financial crisis.
Praet said there was some evidence that ECB liquidity
injections had helped in supporting credit provisions, but he
stressed that broader measures were needed.
"While monetary policy can alleviate deleveraging pressures
in crisis times, it cannot address their root causes," Praet
said in the text of a speech to be delivered at a conference in
Milan.
"In fact, to tackle the underlying problems, a wide-ranging
policy response is necessary, inter alia, pertaining to public
finances, economic competitiveness and the financial sector," he
added.
He also said the creation of abundant liquidity could in
itself create side effects that needed to be carefully
monitored.
